1ST Source Bank Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,305,000 after purchasing an additional 944,529 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after buying an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 753,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,133,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 571,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,227,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $109.64 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

