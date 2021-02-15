$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce $2.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $77.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $77.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $69.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of -0.99.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock worth $3,113,426 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

