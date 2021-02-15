211,009 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $63.37. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,717. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.