21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Up 44.6% in January

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 14th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNET shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 713,183 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,919,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 156,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

