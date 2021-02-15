$22.02 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $22.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.77 million and the lowest is $21.26 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.82 million to $91.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.80 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PFLT stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

