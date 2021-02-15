$222.05 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $222.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.25 million and the highest is $224.90 million. Globant posted sales of $184.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $803.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB stock opened at $224.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $230.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.37 and its 200 day moving average is $191.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.