228,063 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.15. 197,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

