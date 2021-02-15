250,372 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,823,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 143,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPME stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.28. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $80.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.

