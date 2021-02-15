257,165 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,000. New Jersey Resources makes up 1.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.27% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. 17,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

