$264.53 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will announce $264.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.35 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

NASDAQ REG opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,699,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

