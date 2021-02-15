27,855 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,557,000 after purchasing an additional 158,542 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 193,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

