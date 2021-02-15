$28.30 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce sales of $28.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.68 million and the highest is $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $22.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Several research analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $375.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 668.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 116.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

