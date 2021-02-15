$281.81 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $281.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.31 million to $286.30 million. Groupon reported sales of $612.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $871.71 million, with estimates ranging from $810.33 million to $942.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

GRPN stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

