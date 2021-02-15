2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 8.70% of 2U worth $250,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 2U by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 2U by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 191,351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 23.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $256,000.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

