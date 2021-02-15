$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $13.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $13.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 151,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $4,946,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,044,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 318,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

