$3.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.20.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

