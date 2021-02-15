30,830 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,274 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

