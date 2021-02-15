31,669 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

