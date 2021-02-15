$328.10 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $328.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the highest is $339.20 million. Forward Air posted sales of $342.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $88.20.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

