$33.40 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post $33.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $176.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $178.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $156.40 million, with estimates ranging from $149.20 million to $163.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $4.59 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $287.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

