3,396,122 Shares in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,396,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,005,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 2.58% of U.S. Global Jets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 215,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $23.56 on Monday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.