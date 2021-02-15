$38.28 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report sales of $38.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $39.19 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $156.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.35 million to $157.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.60 million, with estimates ranging from $165.61 million to $169.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $878.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $966,238.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,489,825 shares in the company, valued at $92,013,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 169,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $929,731.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,850,948 shares in the company, valued at $92,343,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,823. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

