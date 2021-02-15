385,403 Shares in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Acquired by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000. THB Asset Management owned about 1.17% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retractable Technologies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.16. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $570.88 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.