3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock worth $7,506,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.70. 67,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

