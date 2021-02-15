$4.77 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post $4.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.11 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $3.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.65 million, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

