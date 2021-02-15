$427.07 Million in Sales Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce $427.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the highest is $429.20 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $346.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $1,812,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,533,836.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,685 shares of company stock worth $12,170,274. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse stock opened at $274.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

