436,689 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 436,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,485,000. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.