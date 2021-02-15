466,667 Shares in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Acquired by Siguler Guff Advisers LLC

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 466,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Patriot National Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 11.85% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNBK traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $10.56. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

