$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $20.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

KMB stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $1,521,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

