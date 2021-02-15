$5.74 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report $5.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.43 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $30.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.26 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $42.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

