$518.33 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce $518.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $771.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $30.49 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

