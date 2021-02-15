529,503 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 529,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,078,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 981,442 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 281,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,923,000.

GSLC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.77. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,731. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $79.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

