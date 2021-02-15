$53.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $53.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $212.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.40 million to $217.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $213.33 million, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $15.31 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

