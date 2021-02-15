53,700 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,448 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

