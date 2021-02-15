$58.30 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $58.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.10 million and the highest is $60.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $52.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $228.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.53 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

