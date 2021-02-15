$6.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post sales of $6.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $28.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.76 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of COF opened at $117.75 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $118.73. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

