61,022 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,334. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

