634,031 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by ROAM Global Management LP

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 634,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,000. Vertiv comprises about 8.5% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ROAM Global Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vertiv by 107.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,749,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after acquiring an additional 524,064 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,807,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 7,489.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,587 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 116,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

