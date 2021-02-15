642,117 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Bought by Siguler Guff Advisers LLC

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,000. Service Properties Trust accounts for 2.0% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Service Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

