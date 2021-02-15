6,761,970 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Siguler Guff Advisers LLC

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,761,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,436,000. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 91.6% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,571,000 after acquiring an additional 866,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 977,394 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,800. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

