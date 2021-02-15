$678.78 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post sales of $678.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $685.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $576.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $164.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $164.87.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

