$711.66 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $711.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.55 million to $723.77 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAE.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.84 on Monday. PAE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a PE ratio of 126.29 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

