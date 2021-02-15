$713.59 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to announce $713.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $776.00 million and the lowest is $665.00 million. First Solar reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $100.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

