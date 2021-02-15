$73.33 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $73.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the lowest is $70.50 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $59.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $288.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.27 million, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $304.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.02 on Monday. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

