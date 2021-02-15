$73.65 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report $73.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.30 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $195.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $400.30 million, with estimates ranging from $393.80 million to $405.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SFT shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $302,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

