743,949 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Purchased by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 743,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,530,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27,723.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,566 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,579,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.93. 27,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

