88,677 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

