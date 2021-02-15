8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $44,306.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001424 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001323 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.