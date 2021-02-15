$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to announce sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $8.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $49.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.37 on Monday. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $100.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

