94,102 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,790. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.